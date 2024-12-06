Healthcare companies have stripped details about their top leaders after the CEO of UnitedHealthcare was murdered in a targeted hit in New York City.

UnitedHealth went so far as removing the page of its entire leadership team. The leadership page now redirects to the company's homepage.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield also has removed the About Us section of its homepage. The company received backlash when it was reported this week that it planned to limit coverage for anesthesia during surgeries and procedures. The company has since backtracked.

Humana has taken down information about members of its Board of Directors from its website.

Among the companies that have removed photos is CVSHealth, which operates Aetna.

Other healthcare companies were still displaying their leadership on their websites as of Friday morning.

While removing the pages could block casual web surfers from accessing the information, much of the history of websites is available on pages that regularly index and store snapshots of websites.

Cardinal Health had the photos and biographies of its operating committee posted on its leadership page.

The Dublin, Ohio-based company is the 14th highest revenue-generating company in the U.S. and distributes pharmaceuticals and medical products. It is not an insurance company, however.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down outside of a Manhattan hotel shortly before he was due to give the keynote address at an investor day on Wednesday.

He was walking alone with no security when the masked gunman came up behind him and opened fire.

The company event had started but was suddenly halted when news of the killing reached company officials.