KEY POINTS A javelin coach has been charged with sexually assaulting a teen student in 2021

Hannah Marth admitted to having a romantic relationship with the student-athlete

The teen student confirmed having a relationship with Marth until last October

A 26-year-old javelin coach in Pennsylvania is being charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student-athlete at the Northampton Area High School.

Hannah Marth got arrested after authorities received information that she had a sexual relationship with the 17-year-old high school student, according to prosecutors.

Marth sent the student-athlete a text message at around 2 a.m. in May 2021. The coach allegedly invited the student to her home, and the two had sex, per the Northampton District Attorney.

At the time of the incident, Marth was the javelin coach while the victim was an active athlete in the school's track and field program. The 26-year-old confessed to police that she and the teenager were involved in a romantic relationship.

The young victim concurred with the claim, telling authorities that they were in a relationship that lasted until last October, according to the district attorney's office in a report by New York Post.

"A trusted relationship between a student-athlete, an athlete's parent, and a coach can be a vulnerable one," District Attorney Terence Houck stated. "An abuse of that relationship shows a coach's blatant disregard for the well-being of those she or he coached, and above all – the law."

"This defendant defied that trust when she committed this alleged crime against the victim," Houck added.

According to Northampton Area Schools Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik, Marth never taught in that school district and upon notification of the alleged incident, she was placed on leave from her coaching responsibilities, Lehighvalleylive.com reported.

Marth was reportedly an Easton Area School District teacher.

Upon learning of Marth's case, Easton Superintendent David Piperato said the 26-year-old's school was informed of the arrest, and they were cooperating with authorities.

Piperato added that they would take the necessary actions to ensure the safety of their students.

Marth was arraigned on Thursday but freed on a $75,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Apr. 27 to determine if there is sufficient evidence to send the charges toward trial in county court.