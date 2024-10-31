At a town hall in North Carolina, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) warned that the United States is "sleepwalking into World War III," emphasizing what he sees as the danger of poor leadership.

The Republican vice presidential nominee argued at a town hall hosted by Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point Action, that history's major conflicts often come from "incompetent leadership," where leaders fail to think about long-term consequences.

Vance criticized current U.S. foreign policy, implying that resources like military aid to some countries may leave the U.S. or its allies vulnerable. He said that former President Donald Trump was more thoughtful in his foreign policy approach, prioritizing America's defense.

"If I sent javelins to one country, does that mean another country is not getting the resources necessary to defend itself," he asked. "Do the Chinese perceive we are weaker than we should be because we haven't spent the money on our own defense? These are the things Donald Trump thinks about. These are not the things Kamala Harris thinks about. Do I think we are at the greatest risk of a third World War in my lifetime? Absolutely."

Vance's comments conflict with his past critiques of Harris, where he pushed for stronger U.S. responses abroad, specifically in Taiwan. He is instead focusing on restraint to avoid entangling the U.S. in further conflicts.

The last two months have been tumultuous for the polarizing Vance, whose comments have been scrutinized by the press. He double-downed on racist jokes by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe about Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, saying anyone upset about the 'garbage island' joke should 'take a chill pill.' Sunday he echoed Trump's sentiments about Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, saying that they are a 'bigger threat' than Russia and China.

Vance ironically said Americans won't be 'influenced by a billionaire celebrity,' despite his running mate's campaign being funded directly by a fellow billionaire celebrity -- Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk -- who has poured $75 million into his pro-Trump super PAC.

Back in September, Vance remarked that Harris is bringing America down a 'path to slavery.' When he wasn't attacking political figures, he aimed his target at major companies, such as Apple, who he accused of benefiting "from Chinese slave labor."

Vance, who once referred to working women as "miserable and unhappy" because their biological clocks have run out in their late 30s and 40s, hailed a female MAGA voter who ripped her shirt off and reportedly screamed "d–ckhead" at a poll worker, as a "patriot."