Harris HQ Event
- Supporters react to election results during an election night event for US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 5, 2024. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Guests were reduced to tears at what was hoped to be a Kamala Harris victory party on election night.

Crowds had gathered at Howard University in Washington, D.C. to watch the returns come in.

As swing states started turning toward Republican Donald Trump the mood turned sober.

Kamala Harris Supporters Stunned
Some in the crowd were seen in tears, others with their hands covered and others with stunned looks on their faces as it appeared the election was slipping away.

Harris HQ Crowd Stunned
Supporters watch election results as they attend an election night event for US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 5, 2024. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Harris Campaign Co-chair Cedric Richmond told the crowd the vice president would not be addressing them as the vote count extended into the overnight hours.

The numbers did not look promising for Harris as Trump carried two of the crucial swing states and was leading in voting at several others.

Richmond said Harris would address the nation later on Wednesday.

