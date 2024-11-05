Live Updates
2024 US Election Voting Lines
Voters line up to cast their ballots at a voting location at the Farmersville Elementary School on Election Day in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on November 5, 2024. SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images

Voters across the United States faced radically different candidates for the office of president as they decided between Kamala Harris or Donald Trump.

No matter who wins, it will be historic, with the first female president in the U.S. or the president who has been convicted of a felony and impeached while previously in office.

Polls showed the race to be very close with the winner determined by a small group of so-called swing states.

First States Called, Trump Leads Harris

Shortly after polls closed in several states, the Associated Press made early calls. The AP gave Vermont and its 3 electoral votes to Kamala Harris.

It gave Indiana's 11 electoral votes and Kentucky's 8 electoral votes to President Trump.

Trump Claims Paper 'More Sophisticated Now Than Computers'

Donald and Melania Trump after voting
Former President Donald Trump stands next to wife Melania Trump while speaking to reporters after voting in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. C-Span

Former President Donald Trump bizarrely claimed that "paper is more sophisticated now than computers" after voting Tuesday in Florida — and repeated his false assertion that U.S. states don't use paper ballots.

Trump Dominates First Few Results In Kentucky And Indiana

With 2% of the vote counted in Kentucky, Donald Trump has an early lead with 66.3% of the vote compared to 32.5% for Harris, according to the Associated Press.

In Indiana, with 5% of the vote counted, Trump has a 62.2% lead over Harris with 36.52% of the vote counted, according to the Associated Press.

Rudy Giuliani Shows Up To Vote In Mercedes He Was Ordered To Surrender

Rudy Giuliani Mercedes
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks to the media before former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives to vote at a polling station at Mandel Recreation Centre in Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 5, 2024. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani arrived to vote in Florida in a Mercedes-Benz he had been ordered to hand over as part of a settlement to election workers he defamed.

The former Trump lawyer was ordered to appear in court Thursday after he was accused of hiding assets to surrender in order to pay off the settlement.

First Exit Polls Released

The economy and immigration were the top issues voters cited in the first exit polls released on Election Day 2024.

The Associated Press VoteCast survey of more than 110,000 voters also cited the future of democracy as a leading factor in their vote.

Exit poll data released by Edison Research found that nearly three-quarters of voters were concerned about America's democracy being under threat. The economy also was a top concern of those polled.

First Election Results Released

The first election day votes from the New Hampshire township of Dixville Notch were tabulated quickly after its traditional post-midnight vote.

The vote split down the middle this year: Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump tied 3-3.

