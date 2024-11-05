US Election Live Updates: First States Called For Trump And Harris
Millions of voters were going to the polls on Tuesday to decide between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump for president and which party would control the U.S. Senate and U.S. House
Voters across the United States faced radically different candidates for the office of president as they decided between Kamala Harris or Donald Trump.
No matter who wins, it will be historic, with the first female president in the U.S. or the president who has been convicted of a felony and impeached while previously in office.
Polls showed the race to be very close with the winner determined by a small group of so-called swing states.
First States Called, Trump Leads Harris
Shortly after polls closed in several states, the Associated Press made early calls. The AP gave Vermont and its 3 electoral votes to Kamala Harris.
It gave Indiana's 11 electoral votes and Kentucky's 8 electoral votes to President Trump.
Trump Claims Paper 'More Sophisticated Now Than Computers'
Former President Donald Trump bizarrely claimed that "paper is more sophisticated now than computers" after voting Tuesday in Florida — and repeated his false assertion that U.S. states don't use paper ballots.
Trump Dominates First Few Results In Kentucky And Indiana
With 2% of the vote counted in Kentucky, Donald Trump has an early lead with 66.3% of the vote compared to 32.5% for Harris, according to the Associated Press.
In Indiana, with 5% of the vote counted, Trump has a 62.2% lead over Harris with 36.52% of the vote counted, according to the Associated Press.
Rudy Giuliani Shows Up To Vote In Mercedes He Was Ordered To Surrender
Rudy Giuliani arrived to vote in Florida in a Mercedes-Benz he had been ordered to hand over as part of a settlement to election workers he defamed.
The former Trump lawyer was ordered to appear in court Thursday after he was accused of hiding assets to surrender in order to pay off the settlement.
First Exit Polls Released
The economy and immigration were the top issues voters cited in the first exit polls released on Election Day 2024.
The Associated Press VoteCast survey of more than 110,000 voters also cited the future of democracy as a leading factor in their vote.
Exit poll data released by Edison Research found that nearly three-quarters of voters were concerned about America's democracy being under threat. The economy also was a top concern of those polled.
First Election Results Released
The first election day votes from the New Hampshire township of Dixville Notch were tabulated quickly after its traditional post-midnight vote.
The vote split down the middle this year: Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump tied 3-3.
