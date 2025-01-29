After two days at the House Republican winter retreat, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) expressed frustration over a lack of progress on budget reconciliation, revealing that GOP leadership has yet to present a concrete plan.

Greene lamented that despite repeated discussions, no decision had been made on whether to pursue a single or two-bill framework. She noted that even President Donald Trump, who initially favored one "big, beautiful bill," told lawmakers he no longer had a preference and urged them to simply take action.

"Basically, just get started doing something," Greene wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Greene called on Republicans to align legislative efforts directly with Trump's executive orders to prevent legal challenges from Democrats or future reversals by a different administration. She also dismissed concerns about budget estimates from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), arguing that Republicans should prioritize public sentiment over the agency's projections.

Despite her criticism of inaction, Greene reassured followers that tax dollars did not fund the retreat. "I would normally complain about spending money that didn't accomplish anything, but we stayed at Trump Doral, which is a phenomenal resort, and the weather was sunny and in the 70's."

"I very much want House Republicans to be successful, all of us, with our razor thin majority," Greene stated before expressing skepticism that the process of passing a spending bill would improve.

"I hope this doesn't turn into another bill with thousands of pages dumped on us with less than 72 hours to read it all before we have to vote on the eve of another government shutdown," she wrote, before adding, "But why would I expect different?"

