KEY POINTS A spokesperson for Netflix said the company values its partnership with Archewell Productions

The streaming giant's rep noted that "Harry & Meghan" was Netflix's biggest documentary debut ever

The spokesperson added that Netflix will continue to work with the Sussexes on more projects

Netflix and the Sussexes will continue working together.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they and Spotify mutually agreed to end their multimillion-dollar, multi-year partnership, rumors surfaced claiming that Netflix could follow and cut ties with the royal couple as well.

But Netflix shut down the speculation this week, with a spokesperson for the company saying that it has multiple projects with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Productions on the way.

"We value our partnership with Archewell Productions," the Netflix spokesperson told People. "'Harry & Meghan' was Netflix's biggest documentary debut ever, and we'll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series 'Heart of Invictus.'"

Netflix announced "Heart of Invictus" in January. The documentary will follow the athletes of Prince Harry's Invictus Games, which he founded for service personnel and veterans, as they prepared for the 2020 Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands, which was postponed to April 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe — all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses — on their road to competing at the Invictus Games," the streaming giant wrote on Twitter in January.

Prince Harry opened up about the Invictus Games during an interview with People in April 2022. The royal said he started it as a way to bring together wounded veterans in a spirit of friendly competition.

The competition takes its motto "I am" from the William Ernest Henley poem, which includes the lines, "I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul," the Duke of Sussex told the outlet.

For Prince Harry, "the poem is a reminder that you have the power to take control of your life."

The statement from the Netflix rep came after a report from The Sun previously claimed that the streamer is reluctant to renew the Sussexes' "mega-bucks contract."

Markle and Prince Harry signed their deals with Netflix and Spotify in 2020, just months after they stepped back from their roles as working royals and moved to California.

Russell Myers, a royal editor at The Mirror, suggested that three years after their royal exit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer as popular as they were when they first signed the deals.

"We're waiting to see [what will happen] because Harry and Meghan signed a $150 million deal with Netflix with big fanfare," Myers said of the future of the Sussexes' partnership with the streaming service. "However, they are not the hot property they once were. I think that they will need to take a step back to work out where they fit in this sort of Hollywood role. They can't keep going and trashing the family, which they've done for the last couple of years. That simply isn't working, so they need a new tax."