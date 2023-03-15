KEY POINTS Allen Lazard is taking his talents to the New York Jets on a four-year, $44 million deal

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly included Lazard on his preferred list of players to share the field with

The Jets' pursuit of Rodgers is rooted in their concerns about Zach Wilson's play

The New York Jets is going all in on their hopes of bringing Aaron Rodgers to their side of MetLife Stadium after reportedly signing one of the wide receivers on his four-player wish list.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed that the Jets are bringing in Allen Lazard from the Green Bay Packers on a four-year, $44 million deal–half of which is fully guaranteed.

Lazard quickly became a favorite target of Rodgers during their run with the Packers since signing on for them ahead of the 2018 NFL season.

After logging 477 yards and three touchdowns in his first full season in Green Bay, Lazard's development saw him put up career-highs in regular season games started (15), receptions (60), and receiving yards (788) plus six touchdowns–two less than his career-high.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russinni, Lazard was among Rodgers' preferred wide receivers to play with and it is a list that also contains the Packers' Marcedes Lewis and Randall Cobb plus current free agent Odell Beckham Jr.

Signing the Super Bowl-winning Beckham might be a slightly bigger problem for the Jets as he is reportedly asking for $20 million per year according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk amidst interest from a wide range of suitors that also include the Dallas Cowboys.

Rodgers had previously told two-time All-Pro receiver Brandon Marshall that his final decision about his NFL career will not "be long" and that "there's a time limit to all of this".

Paying $22 million for Lazard despite Rodgers' status still being up in the air, but it does point towards the Jets' commitment to appeasing his desires.

Fans of the league would know that New York's pursuit of Rodgers stems from the worries that they have about Zach Wilson.

The 2021 second-overall pick missed the first three weeks of the 2022 season due to a non-contact bone bruise and meniscus tear that he suffered in the preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles.

While he would return to the lineup in Week 4 and get the win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wilson would not find the endzone again until Week 8 versus the New England Patriots which they lost 17-22.

Wilson would be benched in favor of Mike White and veteran Joe Flacco after not taking any accountability after their Week 11 loss to the Patriots as he put up a terrible performance with only 77 yards on 9-of-22 attempts.

Bringing in Rodgers does address a ton of their woes under center and signing Lazard greatly improves their wide receiver group that has Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore.

With Rodgers' career decision waiting in the wings, the Jets going out of their way to sign Lazard is a great way to convince him to make his way to the AFC East.