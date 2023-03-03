Most of the talk regarding NFL free agency 2023 has centered around Derek Carr, Lamar Jackson and Daniel Jones. Other marquee names are also unsigned for next season.

Where will Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith and Jimmy Garoppolo sign for the 2023 season? Here are predictions for the signal callers.

Baker Mayfield

The former No 1 overall draft pick has been part of three different franchises in the past year. Mayfield's time with the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers didn't work out, though he did find a small measure of success with the Los Angeles Rams. Replacing the injured Matthew Stafford, Mayfield went 2-3 as the Rams' starting quarterback to finish the season.

Mayfield failed to throw for more than 235 yards in any of his 12 games last season. With a career 86.5 passer rating, the quarterback won't be handed a starting job in 2023. His best option might be to sign a one-year deal as a backup. Given Stafford's age and injury history, the Rams would be smart to keep Mayfield for another season.

Prediction: Los Angeles Rams

Geno Smith

The 2022 Comeback Player of the Year was one of the NFL's best quarterbacks last season. Smith led the league with a 69.8% completion rate. His 30 touchdown passes and 100.9 poser rating ranked in the top five. Smith's 4,282 passing yards ranked eighth.

The Seattle Seahawks are unlikely to let Smith walk in free agency. If the two sides can't come to a long-term contract by Tuesday the Seahawks could use the franchise tag on Smith and keep him for at least another season, The Seahawks also have the option of selecting a quarterback with the No. 5 overall pick in the draft. Seattle could move on from Smith if he regresses in 2023.

Prediction: Seattle Seahawks

Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo was expected to be one of the top quarterbacks moved last offseason. The San Francisco 49ers didn't end up trading the quarterback, but they've made it clear that they won't re-sign him for next season. What will the market look like for Garoppolo?

Garoppolo could end up being the third-best quarterback who actually makes it to free agency. Teams that pursue Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr but fail to sign either veteran could pivot toward Garoppolo. If the Las Vegas Raiders can't acquire Rodgers, Garoppolo might be their next-best option. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels reportedly wants a veteran quarterback and knows Garoppolo from their time together with the New England Patriots.

Prediction: Las Vegas Raiders