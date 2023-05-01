KEY POINTS The Green Bay Packers have finally dealt Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets

His departure has firmly entrenched Jordan Love as the Packers star quarterback

Head coach Matt LaFleur is all in on his new lead guy

The Green Bay Packers have begun the process of moving on from the Aaron Rodgers era.

With all eyes on Jordan Love leading the franchise, head coach Matt LaFleur is backing his new QB1.

Rodgers' move to the New York Jets had finally come through after weeks of negotiations with both franchises dealing away a significant amount of picks moving around and it only further solidified how much trust the organization has in him.

"I think it's been a cool process from the day we drafted him to see him now, just to see how he's matured in every facet of life. I think you guys probably notice it even when you're in the locker room," LaFleur said in a press conference this past Saturday, April 29.

"I think he definitely understands that he's the guy in charge. He's going to be the guy in the huddle and he's got to be an extension of us. And we're excited for him."

Serving mainly as Rodgers' backup for the past two seasons, Love has had some chances to showcase what Green Bay fans can expect from him after logging three total touchdowns and 606 yards while completing 60.2 percent of his passes.

While he also had three interceptions over the same span, it can be attributed to part of the growing pains that a young quarterback will have with the lack of snaps afforded to him.

But if there is one thing that Love has learned from flying under Rodgers' wing, it is that he has made strides towards becoming a better on-field leader.

"It's hard to lead when you're not the guy, and he knows he's the guy now. First of all, he's earned the respect of his actions—the way he works—from all his teammates, I would say. I think it's going to be a process, but one I know that he can handle," LaFleur went on to mention.

The Packers used their 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to improve their defense with defensive end Lukas Van Ness, retooled at the tight end position with Luke Musgrave and gave Love some much-needed help in the wideout group by selecting Jayden Reed out of Michigan State.

With more help at the tight end spot coming in the form of Tucker Kraft, an extra edge rusher in Colby Wooden and Virginia's Dontayvion Wicks for receiver depth, the Packers pretty much hit on all of their picks–outside of the Sean Clifford pick.

Green Bay needed someone to add depth to the quarterback spot behind Love and while Clifford may not have been the ideal selection then, the Packers see something in him that might serve him well as a backup.

All in all, the Packers have retooled their roster to better fit Love's skill sets and it will only be a matter of time before that manifests into something big.