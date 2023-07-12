KEY POINTS Prince Harry doesn't want to return to Britain, according to Tom Bower

The journalist said the Sussexes' joint ventures are falling apart

Bower doesn't think Prince Harry can do an interesting documentary

Prince Harry will stick with Meghan Markle, according to an expert.

British journalist and biographer Tom Bower spoke with OK! Magazine about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex amid rumors that they are rebranding and will be working on solo projects. According to the investigative reporter, the couple may pursue separate projects, but Prince Harry will not divorce his wife.

"The last thing Harry would want would be a divorce. I'm sure he doesn't want to come back to Britain," he claimed. International Business Times could not independently verify the claim.

Bower said the statement while the "Revenge" author reflected on the couple's business ventures. They lost the $20 million deal with Spotify, and their popularity has continued to drop.

"Meghan and Harry's joint ventures are falling apart," he said. "They are beginning to taste the medicine that they handed out during the Oprah Winfrey interview. They're finding it very, very hard to keep their brand reputable. They're constantly having to defend themselves, and they're grasping for opportunities that don't exist anymore."

Markle signed with the WME talent agency with A-list clients, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Serena Williams, Robert De Niro and Jessica Alba. There are rumors that she is relaunching her lifestyle blog, The Tig, considering the success of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop and Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh. Meanwhile, Prince Harry is reportedly doing a solo documentary in Africa.

However, Bower is not enthusiastic about the Sussexes' solo projects. In his opinion, it will be short-lived due to the couple's dwindling popularity.

"I don't believe Harry can do an interesting documentary in Africa. Harry has got huge problems. And I don't think Meghan has a brand to sell because she's so controversial. She brings too much baggage to it all now. They're both facing problems," he added.

Prince Harry's biographer Angela Levin also weighed in on their marriage. According to her, the former "Suits" star had already gotten what she needed from her husband but wouldn't let go of him.

"She's got enough of it now, and she's had what she wants from him. She can go forward with her new PR and all the things that are going to be offered to her and love it, and Harry we will hardly see," the "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" author claimed.

"But she's not going to split with him. Of course, she won't because if she does, she loses a lot of people's interest because that's what they're really interested in. And I think it's tragic."

Writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue also commented on the royal couple's relationship amid rumors they are splitting projects after losing a multi-million deal. According to her, there's no financial gain for Markle if she divorced Prince Harry.