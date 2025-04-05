President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff Stephen Miller took to social media to mock a Maryland judge on Friday.

U.S. Circuit Judge Paula Xinis ruled on Friday that the Trump administration must assist in returning Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Maryland after he was wrongly deported to the Terrorism Confinement Center last month, despite legally living and working in the U.S.

"Marxist judge now thinks she's president of El Salvador," Miller wrote in an X post shared after the judge's ruling, which ordered the Trump administration to bring Abrego Garcia home by April 7.

The White House said in a press statement, however, that Xinis should contact President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador "because we are unaware of the judge having jurisdiction or authority over the country of El Salvador," according to reporting by Reuters.

The Trump administration argued it has no legal authority to remove Abrego Garcia from the prison, which his lawyers dispute.

"They put him there, they can bring him back," Andrew Rossman, a lawyer on Abrego Garcia's legal team said in a statement released Friday.

The U.S. Justice Department has already filed an appeal against the judge's decision, writing that her order was "indefensible." It hopes to immediately pause the ruling.

Originally published on Latin Times