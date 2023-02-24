KEY POINTS About 141 countries voted in favor of Russia's stoppage of its full-scale invasion

Six countries have voted against the United Nations resolution demanding Russia to pull back its troops from war-torn Ukraine, while an overwhelming number of nations voted in favor of Moscow's withdrawal.

Belarus, North Korea, Syria, Eritrea, Mali and Nicaragua joined Russia in opposing the declaration passed by the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) Thursday.

The resolution signifies international opposition against Russia's continuous aggression against Ukraine, which marked one year Thursday. However, the resolution is non-binding and would not force Russia into leaving Ukraine.

"One year into the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, that the achievement of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace would constitute a significant contribution to strengthening international peace and security," the UNGA wrote.

"No territorial acquisition resulting from the threat or use of force shall be recognized as legal," it added.

The resolution also called for the immediate stoppage of Moscow's attacks on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as deliberate attacks on civilians, especially in residences, schools and hospitals.

The six countries opposing the resolution reportedly have close military ties with Russia, according to Fox News. Countries that abstained during the assembly included South Africa, China and India.

Despite the opposition, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the 141-7 vote was already a victory since it represented global support for Ukraine.

"This vote defies the argument that the global south does not stand on Ukraine's side," Kuleba said, as quoted by Fox News. "Many countries representing Latin America, Africa, Asia voted in favor."

"The impact is very clear. It sets the perception," Kuleba told reporters, per news outlet Al Jazeera. "It shows who stands where. If resolutions had no impact Russia would not be fiercely fighting against them. This is politics. This is how it is being made."

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on Twitter, saying the resolution was a signal of "unflagging global support."

This resolution is a powerful signal of unflagging global support for 🇺🇦. A powerful testament to the solidarity of 🌎 community with 🇺🇦 people in the context of the anniversary of RF’s full-scale aggression. A powerful manifestation of global support for 🇺🇦 #PeaceFormula! 2/2 pic.twitter.com/fPBis4v9p1 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 23, 2023

"This resolution is a powerful signal of unflagging global support for Ukraine," Zelensky wrote. "A powerful testament to the solidarity of the global community with Ukrainian people in the context of the anniversary of RF's full-scale aggression."