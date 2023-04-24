KEY POINTS Trump said he got along with Oprah until he ran for presidency in 2016

A letter Oprah sent to Trump in 2000 reportedly said it was 'too bad' they didn't run for office together

Trump's relationship with Oprah soured afte she publicly endorsed Barack Obama in 2008

Former President Donald Trump detailed his relationship with talk show host and television producer Oprah Winfrey in a Fox News interview.

Speaking on "Life, Liberty and Levin," Trump said he got along great with Winfrey and added that he had a "great relationship" with the talk show host until after he ran for the presidency in 2016.

"I had a great relationship with Oprah, a great relationship with everybody. But once I went into politics, it changed," he said.

Trump's interview on "Life, Liberty and Levin" comes a day before his book, "Letters to Trump," is published. In the book, Trump has released private letters he received from politicians and celebrities, including those from high-profile figures such as former President Bill Clinton and Winfrey who wrote to him in 2000.

"I have to tell you your comments made me a little weepy. It's one thing to try and live a life of integrity — still another to have people like yourself notice," Winfrey wrote in the letter as a response to Trump saying she was his first choice for vice president, according to Axios.

"Too bad we're not running for office. What a team!" she continued.

Trump's relationship with Winfrey goes far back to as early as 1988. During that year, Trump appeared on Winfrey's show where he talked about his presidential aspirations. He and his family also appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2011.

His friendship with Winfrey soured after the latter publicly endorsed Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential election, per the New York Post.

It is also possible that Trump's conflict with Winfrey was caused by a 2018 NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll where the talk show host was shown to be able to beat Donald in a hypothetical presidential race if he ran. While Winfrey said being the "leader of the free world" is not her choice, she seemed to agree with the results of the poll.

"I am actually humbled by the fact that people think that I could be a leader of the free world, but it's just not in my spirit, it's not my DNA," she said at the time.