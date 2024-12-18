American Airlines passengers were bewildered when a bathroom leak started flooding their plane mid-flight.

The incident occurred on Dec. 7 during a flight from Dallas, Texas, to Minneapolis, Minnesota, sending dirty water streaming down the aisle.

"It was utter disbelief and a little panic realizing they can't shut off the water," Hilary Stewart Blazevic, a passenger on the plane, told Storyful, according to reporting by the Post.

She added that her fellow passengers cleared their bags from under the seats and lifted up their feet to avoid the "disgusting" stream.

A TikTok user joked "the inflight movie was Titanic."

"imagine drowning ...on a plane.... in the air," another added.

"Another reason to wear closed toe shoes and not flip flops and crocs," a third TikTok user cautioned.

Originally published by Latin Times