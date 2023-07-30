KEY POINTS Jungkook made his solo music show debut on SBS's "Inkigayo" Sunday

V surprised fans, performing "Seven" alongside Jungkook

V is currently preparing for the release of his solo album

BTS member V has finally joined in on the "Seven" dance trend, performing alongside his bandmate Jungkook during the latter's highly anticipated music show debut in South Korea.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old South Korean artist performed his solo debut single on SBS "Inkigayo" — marking his domestic promotions after performing on major broadcast stations in the U.S. and the United Kingdom over the past weeks. In the episode, Jungkook won first place and proceeded to sing live during the encore stage.

Interestingly, during the broadcast, his bandmate V — real name Kim Taehyung — made a surprise appearance on the stage, dancing to "Seven" alongside Jungkook and his backup dancers. The clip did not make it on television, but one social media user uploaded a fan cam of the duo's performance on Twitter.

The 27-year-old "Christmas Tree" singer was seen briefly dancing to the second chorus while donning a casual ensemble — composed of an oversized striped sweatshirt and jeans, as seen in a video from @Lina_7B. V and Jungkook also seemed to enjoy their on-stage reunion, smiling throughout the performance as the audience erupted in cheers.

Another uncut video, uploaded by @BwiMeldz, showed that V waited on the side of the "Inkigayo" stage before Jungkook gave him a go signal to join him for the chorus. After the dance, V immediately exited the stage.

Jungkook officially made his solo debut earlier this month, releasing the now chart-topping hit "Seven." The track has since ranked No. 1 on three major Billboard music charts, including Hot 100, Global 200 and Global (excluding United States), making Jungkook the first-ever Korean act to achieve such a feat.

The singer-dancer also recently performed on "Good Morning America's" Summer Concert Series, BBC Radio 1's "Live Lounge, and BBC's "The One Show." His "Inkigayo" stage was his first and only performance in South Korea.

Meanwhile, V is currently gearing up for the release of his solo album. Though his music label BigHit Music has yet to officially confirm the release date and other details, Jungkook spoiled the fans with the revelation that he's already heard the songs on V's album during his latest Weverse livestream.

Check out the full performance of Jungkook's "Seven" during SBS' "Inkigayo" below.