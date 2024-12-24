American Airlines Grounds US Flights On Christmas Eve Due To 'Technical Issues'
Customers across the U.S. took to social media to vent about American Airlines not being able to fly on Tuesday morning
American Airlines flights were grounded across the country early on Christmas Eve because of a reported technical problem.
This issue comes as millions of Americans are trying to travel for holiday celebrations.
The FAA announced a ground stop for all American Airlines flights.
The airline released a statement to International Business Times saying: "A technical issue is affecting American flights this morning. Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."
The airline did not say how many flights were affected.
It posted a message on X saying: "Our safety is our utmost priority, once this is rectified, we'll have you safely on your way to your destination."
No timeline for a resolution was known and passengers took to social media to vent.
One video a flyer at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport posted on X included a gate agent announcement that the problem prevented crew and passengers from boarding planes.
Another passenger posted that they were stuck on the tarmac.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
