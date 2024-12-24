American Airlines flights were grounded across the country early on Christmas Eve because of a reported technical problem.

This issue comes as millions of Americans are trying to travel for holiday celebrations.

The FAA announced a ground stop for all American Airlines flights.

The airline released a statement to International Business Times saying: "A technical issue is affecting American flights this morning. Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

The airline did not say how many flights were affected.

It posted a message on X saying: "Our safety is our utmost priority, once this is rectified, we'll have you safely on your way to your destination."

We're currently experiencing a technical issue with all American Airlines flights. Your safety is our utmost priority, once this is rectified, we'll have you safely on your way to your destination. — americanair (@AmericanAir) December 24, 2024

No timeline for a resolution was known and passengers took to social media to vent.

One video a flyer at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport posted on X included a gate agent announcement that the problem prevented crew and passengers from boarding planes.

Another passenger posted that they were stuck on the tarmac.

Currently stuck on the tarmac.



All flights for American Airlines are down in the US.



No ETA.



But more importantly no snacks or drinks being handed out as a courtesy while we wait.#americanairlines pic.twitter.com/jCNFNGseKQ — Ace (@777_ace_7777) December 24, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated.