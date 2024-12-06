Following the murder of Brian Thompson, the chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group, in New York City, a healthcare company moved its in-person conference to a virtual event.

The conference, known as Investor Day, was moved online by the Centene Corporation, due to growing safety concerns for other CEOs and top executives in the industry.

It will be viewed as a webcast during its previously scheduled date and time, Thursday, December 12th starting at 8:30 a.m. eastern time, announced Centene in an official statement.

Since Thompson's murder, health companies are taking precautionary measures to shield their CEOs and top staff from harm. Health company Humana has removed details about members of its board of directors from its website, while CVSHealth, a subsidiary of Aetna, took down photos of its leaders.

Others such as Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield have completely wiped out information about their leaders, removing the "About Us" section of its homepage. This move comes after it was reported that the company was planning to limit coverage for anesthesia. The proposed policy sparked national backlash, leading the company to cancel the controversial plan.

The manhunt for the gunman who shot Thompson on Wednesday morning continues. According to law enforcement, cryptic messages "deny," "depose," and "defend" were found etched on the bullets that killed the UnitedHealth Group CEO.

Despite the CEO's killing, UnitedHealth Group stock climbed.