Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene addressed the decision by the Trump administration to end the security detail of former officials over potential threats, telling them to "stop your pathetic whining" and "buy a gun."

"I have had nonstop death threats from the time I entered public office and multiple people have been convicted and gone to prison because they were serious about their threat to murder me," the lawmaker said on her X account.

Here’s my advice to all the former bureaucrats losing your security clearances and secret service details that cost the American people millions and millions while you undermined our President and our country by serving foreign countries, foreign causes, and creating foreign… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 24, 2025

She went on to say she has never been given a Secret Service detail despite her staff repeatedly asking for one.

"Do what the rest of us do. Buy a gun and carry it with you. Train how to shoot it. Learn self defense. And stop your pathetic whining. Now you know how the rest of us feel," Greene added.

Former Trump CIA director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Trump special envoy on Iran Brian Hook and former national security adviser John Bolton are among those whose details have been pulled.

Bolton said on Tuesday he was "disappointed but not surprised" about the decision and recalled that the Department of Justice "filed criminal charges against an Iranian Revolutionary Guard official in 2022 for attempting to hire a hit man to target me." He said the threats continue in the present given the "recent arrest of someone trying to arrange for President Trump's own assassination."

Trump, however, stood by his decision, telling reporters this week "when you have protection you can't have it for the rest of your life—do you want to have a large detail of people guarding people for the rest of their lives? I mean, there's risks to everything."

CBS News reported that the security details for Pompeo and Hook cost roughly $2 million per month. It had been renewed by former Secretary of State Antony Blinken due to threats from the Iranian regime.

