KEY POINTS UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer was asked about Meghan Markle's podcast at the 2023 Cannes Lions advertising festival

He reportedly said that Markle is "not a great audio talent"

Zimmer added that being famous doesn't make someone "great at something"

A top Hollywood agent reportedly labeled Meghan Markle untalented after her and Prince Harry's deal with Spotify ended.

United Talent Agency (UTA) CEO Jeremy Zimmer recently weighed in on the termination of the Sussexes' Spotify partnership and the cancellation of Markle's "Archetypes" podcast.

"Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent," Zimmer reportedly told global news website Semafor at the 2023 Cannes Lions advertising festival in Cannes, France. "And, you know, just because you're famous doesn't make you great at something."

An A-list talent manager who asked to remain anonymous told Variety that they found Zimmer's comments "mind-blowing."

"As an agent, you never publicly discuss your own talent or anyone else's," the talent manager added.

Zimmer co-founded UTA with Jim Berkus and Peter Benedek in 1991. He has represented several A-list talents, including Mariah Carey, Anthony Hopkins, Kevin Hart, Chelsea Handler, Bryan Cranston and M. Night Shyamalan, according to Fox News Digital.

UTA is among the top three Hollywood agencies along with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and William Morris Endeavor (WME). It has assisted with podcast deals for clients, including Handler, Will Ferrell and Seth Rogen.

Markle, who starred in the TV series "Suits" for seven seasons before marrying Prince Harry, signed with WME in April.

Earlier this month, Spotify and the Sussexes announced in a joint statement that they mutually decided to end their reported $20 million, multi-year deal.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," their joint statement said.

Despite the dissolution of the royal couple and Spotify's partnership, a WME representative announced that the duchess is working on new content for another platform.

"The team behind 'Archetypes' (remains) proud of the podcast they created at Spotify," the representative for WME told The Wall Street Journal. "Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the 'Archetypes' audience on another platform."

The termination of the Sussexes and Spotify's partnership has sparked various reactions from netizens, royal pundits and people in the industry, including Spotify executive Bill Simmons, who called Markle and Prince Harry "grifters."

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, the host of the royal podcast "To Di For Daily," claimed that the Spotify split showed that the Sussexes are difficult to work with.

"I do think that this is not the first time that we've seen Harry and Meghan say that they left on their own terms or this was a mutual agreement. Brands and individuals are going to start cautiously wanting to avoid working with them," Schofield suggested during a recent interview with GB News host Patrick Christys.