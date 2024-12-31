A Toronto man is facing charges for allegedly attacking travelers and Transportation Security Administration officers at Miami International Airport on Saturday, just a day after he allegedly caused an in-flight disturbance that forced a plane to return to the same airport.

Cameron Dylan McDougall, 28, began his alleged rampage by walking up to a man who was walking to his gate and punching him shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday. Another man tried to intervene, and McDougall allegedly punched him as well.

McDougall attacked additional passengers before picking a fight with a TSA officer, authorities said.

Another TSA officer intervened, and McDougall allegedly punched him in the face multiple times. TSA said McDougall had already been screened without incident before he circled back during the attack.

McDougall was ultimately restrained by witnesses until authorities could take him into custody.

"This unprovoked and brash physical attack against our employees, who work tirelessly to ensure the safety of the traveling public and the security of our aviation system, is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," TSA told ABC News. "TSA is working with law enforcement and will pursue independent enforcement actions against this individual."

A TSA spokesperson said McDougall was also involved in an in-flight disturbance on Friday, which caused his flight to return to Miami.

McDougall was charged with battery, battery on a police officer, and battery on a person 65 or older.

He was being held Monday in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $4,000 bond, WPLG-TV reported.

With TMX