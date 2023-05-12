KEY POINTS Brett Favre no longer wants to proceed with his lawsuit against Pat McAfee

Brett Favre's post-playing career has not been as peaceful as he himself would have wanted it to be, but his issues with Pat McAfee appear to be finally over after suing the prominent sports personality for defamation in February.

"I'm happy that Pat McAfee and I have settled this litigation. Like Pat said, he was attempting to be funny and not commenting based on any personal knowledge. We'd both much rather talk about football," Favre announced on his Twitter account.

The suit came after McAfee made a comment about Favre on "The Pat McAfee Show,: calling him a "thief" that allegedly stole from "poor people in Mississippi."

For those not in the know, Favre became involved in an embezzlement scandal in Mississippi that had funds worth about $2.5 million being moved from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) redirected to the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC).

Regarding Favre's involvement in it, he introduced MCEC's founders to those in governance and was paid $1.1 million in fees for speeches he never delivered.

Additionally, it was later revealed that the Green Bay Packers legend had pushed state officials to fund a new volleyball facility at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi. At the same time, his daughter was part of the team according to investigators.

Favre did reportedly return the money but failed to pay back interest amounting to $228,000.

McAfee addressed Favre's decision to call off the lawsuit.

"As I have previously stated, I respect the hell out of Brett Favre the football player and his Hall of Fame career on the field, and I have no personal knowledge about any case involving Brett in Mississippi," he stated.

"I am pleased to report that based solely on me again clarifying these points now, with no settlement paid, Brett (Favre) is withdrawing his suit against me."

McAfee made his name in the NFL but more and more people have come to know him thanks to his work as a podcaster.

Since retiring from the league and becoming a media mogul, the former Indianapolis Colts star has dipped his toes in other ventures–most famously in WWE as a commentator.

Having matches against the likes of Adam Cole and Baron Corbin, McAfee gained even more support after those matches as he looked extremely comfortable inside the squared circle.

Having the Favre issues finally out of the way has to be a sigh of relief for McAfee as he can now just focus on his ventures, but it remains to be seen whether Favre will be as lenient to Shannon Sharpe who also faces a defamation case.