U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. condemned messaging to "trust the experts" in an interview, describing the adage as "a function of totalitarianism and religion," leading to a slew of backlash online.

"Above all, we are going to get rid of the taboos about challenging orthodox[ies]. It's about challenging consensus." Kennedy said in a Thursday interview with Fox News.

RFK JR: Trust the experts is not a function of science or democracy, it is a function of totalitarianism and religion pic.twitter.com/B1GeNfRkMY — Acyn (@Acyn) May 8, 2025

"Your whole industry was telling the public for years, 'Trust the experts,'" he continued. "'Trust the experts' is not a function of science or democracy. It's a function of totalitarianism and religion."

The remark, meant to bolster his "Make America Healthy Again" agenda, was immediately mocked and criticized across social media.

Trusting idiots is, on the other hand, even worse. — nerdlas (@Nerdlas) May 9, 2025

"This is actually a dumb f***ing thing to say," wrote one commenter. "Yes, I trust the experts. Government telling you not to trust the experts is totalitarianism."

Other critics pointed out the dangers of dismissing expertise in favor of anti-establishment populism. "Blind trust is never a good idea," an X user said, "but if someone is an expert in something like law, or medicine, or flying a plane, their knowledge and opinions are of a lot of value."

The same user, along with others, drew parallels between Kennedy's rhetoric and the manipulation tactics of authoritarian regimes. "It's primarily a totalitarian authoritarian move to discredit experts, so people can be manipulated with false information," they added.

Don't trust the experts, only trust the regime is a function of totalitarianism — BitcoinDaddy (@btcdeliverance) May 9, 2025

Others noted the irony in Kennedy accusing science of resembling religion, while amassing a fiercely loyal following. "Totalitarianism is achieved when a group of folks refuse to [vaccinate], or decide to drink raw milk... because they 'follow' you," a user accused. "There is no 'questioning' going on."

"It's not about trust, all the research is there for all to see and examine," argued another.

Originally published on Latin Times