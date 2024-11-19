A rural Italian village is offering Americans outraged over the recent U.S. election results the chance to buy a home there for little more than $1.

A website launched in the wake of former President Donald Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris says fed-up expats will find a "more balanced lifestyle" in Ollolai on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia.

"We have specifically created this website now to meet U.S. post-elections relocation needs," Mayor Francesco Columbu told CNN for a Tuesday report.

Houses are available starting at 1 euro, or $1.06, for fixer-uppers, according to the "Live in Ollolai" website.

"It's time to start building your European escape in the stunning paradise of Sardinia," it says. "Nestled in pristine nature, surrounded by incredible cuisine, and immersed in a community with ancient traditions, in the rare Earth's Blue Zone, Ollolai is the perfect destination to reconnect, recharge, and embrace a new way of life."

The website also promises that local officials will "guide you through every step of your journey, from arranging viewings to finding contractors and navigating the necessary bureacracy (sic)."

Ollolai has been trying to lure new residents with cheap, dilapidated empty homes since 2018, according to CNN.

Columbu acknowledged that 10 have been bought and renovated since then.

But he's convinced that disaffected Americans hold the key to revitalizing Ollulai, which shrank from 2,250 residents to 1,300 during the 20th century and now has a population of just 1,150.

"We just really want, and will focus on, Americans above all," he said. "We can't, of course, ban people from other countries to apply, but Americans will have a fast-track procedure. We are betting on them to help us revive the village, they are our winning card."

For those who don't want to deal with renovations, there are houses in move-in condition at prices of up to 100,000-plus euros. The village also offers virtually free rentals for so-called digital nomads, CNN said.