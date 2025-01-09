KEY POINTS Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere

The California wildfires that continue to rage in Pacific Palisades and Eaton, scorching over ten thousand acres, are visible from space.

The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere, a group that focuses on connecting models and observations in the atmosphere, showed video footage of the wildfires captured by a satellite.

The research facility also published footage from the model that highlights the wildfires, which have destroyed 2,000 structures and caused the evacuation of over 130,000 residents, in a Facebook post.

The inferno can also be seen from an airplane, which actor Bob Menery shared in horrifying video footage on Instagram while flying over Los Angeles. "California is a war zone," the Road House actor wrote in the post.

The largest of the out-of-control wildfires began as a brush fire in the suburbs of Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles County on Tuesday. Other blazes started Wednesday.

Residents who were attempting to flee like Alexandra Datig said the Pacific Coast Highway looked "like driving through Hell itself."

Firefighters are struggling to battle the blazes with reports of empty hydrants and a lack of water flow.

Residents who live in the surrounding areas like Steve Guttenberg and others are volunteering to help people evacuate and put out the inferno with firefighters.

The mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass is facing scrutiny and criticism for her absence during the wildfires and her previous cuts to the fire department's budget.

President Joe Biden canceled his final overseas trip to monitor the fires. He was supposed to hold meetings with Pope Francis, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and top Italian government officials.