There's a good chance that the Las Vegas Raiders will select a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson are both candidates to go to Las Vegas. The Raiders might trade up from No. 7 overall to grab the quarterback that they want in the draft.

Notable mock drafts project the Raiders to draft either Stroud or Richardson. In nfl.com's latest mock draft, the Raiders trade up to No. 3 overall for Stroud. ESPN's Todd McShay predicts the Raiders to pick Richardson after moving up to No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Stroud could potentially be the Raiders' Week 1 starter next season. The Ohio State quarterback was one of college football's best players over the last two years. Stroud completed 69.3% of his passes for 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions from 2021-2022. The quarterback was phenomenal in the 2022 College Football Playoff Semifinal against Georgia. Stroud threw for 348 yards, four touchdowns and a 192.4 efficiency rating in a 42-41 loss against the back-to-back champs.

Richardson didn't exactly put up impressive numbers as Florida's starter, but his measurables were off the charts. In terms of athleticism, Richardson had arguably the best NFL Combine showing by any quarterback in history. The Raiders might look to sign a veteran quarterback if they draft Richardson because he's expected to be two or three years away from becoming a quality NFL starter.

The Raiders have +650 odds to draft Richardson at FanDuel Sportsbook.

There was a lot of smoke around Raiders and Richardson and maybe it was true, but he will likely be gone by 7 now. Stroud going Top 3. pic.twitter.com/nTij5Y2q72 — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) March 7, 2023

My @gmfb Raiders offseason to-do list for 2023 bounce back:



1 — Trade up/draft QB... C.J. Stroud in Josh McDaniels O?

2 — Significant FA add in 2 of 3 spots: DT, RT & CB.

3 — Prioritize late game drills (4-9 in 1-score games). Ex: Vikings 2021 to 2022 turnaround. pic.twitter.com/gxCL4oFzrM — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 7, 2023

After cutting Derek Carr, the Raiders need a franchise quarterback for the first time in nine years. Las Vegas is a possible destination for Aaron Rodgers, though the New York Jets appear to be in the driver's seat for a trade with the Green Bay Packers. Jimmy Garoppolo is also an option for the Raiders in free agency.

Bryce Young is the consensus top quarterback in the 2023 draft class. While mock projections have Young going first or second overall, there's an outside chance that a team will trade up to pick Richardson with the No. 1 pick. Stroud is expected to be picked anywhere from second to fifth overall.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is also viewed as a potential top-10 pick.

The Chicago Bears are actively trying to trade the No. 1 overall pick. If a quarterback-needy team doesn't trade for the pick, the Bears are expected to draft a defensive lineman.