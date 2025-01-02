Police officers have confirmed that Matthew Livelsberger of Colorado Springs, is the driver of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded in front of a Las Vegas hotel in what investigators are calling a terrorist attack.

Video footage shows a Tesla Cybertruck erupt into flames while parked outside of the Trump International Hotel owned by president-elect Donald Trump.

The driver, identified as Matthew Livelsberger, was killed in the explosion and seven other people were injured, reported KOAA News.

Police found flammable products like firework mortars and camping fuel in the bed of the Cybertruck.

Authorities said Livelsberger had multiple local addresses related to him.

Police investigated Livelsberger's address at a townhouse complex in the Stetson Hills neighborhood.

The explosion comes after a series of violent acts leading up to New Year's such as a mass shooting outside of a New York City nightclub that left 10 teenagers injured, a fireworks explosion in Honolulu that injured 22 and left two dead, and a terrorist attack by Shamsud-Din Jabbar in New Orleans that killed 15 people.

Turo, the car sharing app that lets drivers rent their vehicles, was used by perpetrators in the Las Vegas and New Orleans attacks.